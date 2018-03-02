Arizona Backs Coach Amid Rule-Breaking Charges

The University of Arizona has decided to let its men's basketball coach return to the team after he strongly disputed allegations in an ESPN report that he was captured on tape talking about paying players, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Sean Miller decided not to coach his team's game last weekend after ESPN reported details of Federal Bureau of Investigation wiretaps that reportedly caught Miller discussing payments with a representative of a sports agent at the center of a broad federal inquiry into college basketball corruption.

Arizona's president, Robert C. Robbins, said after a closed-door special meeting of the Arizona Board of Regents that he and the university's athletics director had no reason to believe Miller had broken NCAA rules. "Coach Miller is our coach, he has a contract and we'll be moving forward," he said, according to the Daily Star.

ESPN corrected some facts in its article after it was originally published, but the organization has stood by the story over all.