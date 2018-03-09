New Data on Faculty Job Satisfaction

A new study on faculty job satisfaction from TIAA says that most full-time faculty members across institution types are satisfied with their work. At the same time, many professors report an increase in their workload and dissatisfaction with increasing levels of bureaucracy. As for work-life balance, professors at bachelor and master’s degree-granting institutions have it better than their peers at doctoral institutions. While women report earning lower salaries than men, they do not report lower overall job satisfaction.

TIAA’s study is based on data concerning approximately 31,000 faculty members obtained from Harvard University’s Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education and interviews with 42 faculty members across the U.S. The full report, prepared by Karen Webber, an associate professor of higher education at the University of Georgia, is available here.