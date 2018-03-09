Print This

Title

New Data on Faculty Job Satisfaction

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 9, 2018
Comments
 
 

A new study on faculty job satisfaction from TIAA says that most full-time faculty members across institution types are satisfied with their work. At the same time, many professors report an increase in their workload and dissatisfaction with increasing levels of bureaucracy. As for work-life balance, professors at bachelor and master’s degree-granting institutions have it better than their peers at doctoral institutions. While women report earning lower salaries than men, they do not report lower overall job satisfaction.

TIAA’s study is based on data concerning approximately 31,000 faculty members obtained from Harvard University’s Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education and interviews with 42 faculty members across the U.S. The full report, prepared by Karen Webber, an associate professor of higher education at the University of Georgia, is available here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Hayden White's Perplexing History
Diving Beyond the Comfort Zone
Stock illustration of a ride-sharing system, with cars and passengers in colored bubbles.
My 2 Weeks as an Uber Driver

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Gone Fishing: Introducing My Guest Blogger
Ask the Administrator: Waiving Remediation
'Get News. Not too Quickly. Avoid Social.'
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 11
A Missed Opportunity
Career Opportunities at the Intersection of Learning and Technology

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top