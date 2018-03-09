Title
UC President Wants Guaranteed Admission for Qualified 2-Year College Students
March 9, 2018
University of California president Janet Napolitano announced Wednesday that she wants the system to explore ways to guarantee admission to academically eligible students in the state's community colleges.
UC would follow California State University, which already guarantees admission to qualified community college students.
Napolitano said the path to guaranteed admission could be through the UC system's 21 transfer pathways, which help make students competitive for admission but doesn't guarantee them entry.
