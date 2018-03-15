Take a Break and Play Our Cartoon Caption Contest

Take five minutes over lunch or during a coffee break to suggest a caption for this month's edition of our Cartoon Caption Contest, or read the submissions of your fellow readers.

Or cast your vote here for your favorite among the three nominated finalists for last month's cartoon.

And please join us in congratulating Steven Everhart, English and foreign language chair at Pennsylvania's Tyrone Area High School and winner of our November Cartoon Caption Contest. His caption for the cartoon at right -- "I'm not gonna lie, working up to your potential isn't as important as having parents paying up to theirs." -- was voted our readers' favorite. He has won an Amazon gift card and a signed copy of the cartoon. Thanks to all for participating.