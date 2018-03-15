Print This

Title

Take a Break and Play Our Cartoon Caption Contest

By

Doug Lederman
March 15, 2018
Comments
 
 

Take five minutes over lunch or during a coffee break to suggest a caption for this month's edition of our Cartoon Caption Contest, or read the submissions of your fellow readers.

Or cast your vote here for your favorite among the three nominated finalists for last month's cartoon.

And please join us in congratulating Steven Everhart, English and foreign language chair at Pennsylvania's Tyrone Area High School and winner of our November Cartoon Caption Contest. His caption for the cartoon at right -- "I'm not gonna lie, working up to your potential isn't as important as having parents paying up to theirs." -- was voted our readers' favorite. He has won an Amazon gift card and a signed copy of the cartoon. Thanks to all for participating.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stop Selling Out University Mascots
The Dangers of English
as Lingua Franca of Journals
Let’s Fix Completion, Once and for All

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bad Writing
Building Fundraising Capacity
Higher Ed Leaders and U Wisconsin Stevens Point
Shifts in Social Sharing Require Nimble Strategies
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 13
The OPM Industry and the Online Learning Evangelist

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top