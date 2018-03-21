Engineers Declare Support for STEM Diversity Research

The American Society for Engineering Education this week published a statement in support of scholarly research on diversity and inclusion in science, technology, engineering and math education. It was prompted by what the association describes as a “proliferation of targeted [mostly online] attacks on scholarly work addressing diversity and inclusion in STEM education, including work in engineering education specifically.” If engineering education and STEM education researchers are “under threat in this way,” the association says, “they may be deterred from working in the area of diversity and inclusion, which will slow down progress in this critical area, one which has been a national priority for STEM workforce development for several decades.”