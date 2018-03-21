Print This

Title

Engineers Declare Support for STEM Diversity Research

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

The American Society for Engineering Education this week published a statement in support of scholarly research on diversity and inclusion in science, technology, engineering and math education. It was prompted by what the association describes as a “proliferation of targeted [mostly online] attacks on scholarly work addressing diversity and inclusion in STEM education, including work in engineering education specifically.” If engineering education and STEM education researchers are “under threat in this way,” the association says, “they may be deterred from working in the area of diversity and inclusion, which will slow down progress in this critical area, one which has been a national priority for STEM workforce development for several decades.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Does Online Reinforce the Color Line?
California Community Colleges logo
Forging New Territory Online
When Core Values Collide

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Live from the League, Day 3
Leaning Into the HAIL Storm
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 17
Recruiting as a Senior Grad Student
Live from the League, Day 2
Articulating Your Institution’s Employer Brand

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top