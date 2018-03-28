Title
Attainment Increases With Nondegree Credentials
March 28, 2018
A new report from the Institute of Education Sciences points out that focusing on postsecondary degrees alone excludes a significant section of the labor market.
The report found that when researchers include the number of working adults who have postsecondary certificates and occupational licenses, the percentage of working adults with some credential increases from 45 percent to 58 percent. It also found that the most common nondegree credential is an occupational license.
