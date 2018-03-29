Rubio Changes Tune on Philosophers

Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, repeatedly criticized the academic discipline of philosophy during his campaign to become the GOP's presidential candidate in 2016. "I don't know why we have stigmatized vocational education," Rubio said during one debate. "Welders make more money than philosophers. We need more welders and less philosophers."

That statement in some ways anticipated recent comments by President Trump, who has suggested that community colleges change their names to vocational schools.

Rubio, however, has changed his tune -- partially, at least.