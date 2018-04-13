Top Hat Makes Access to OER Free

Top Hat, a company that provides cloud-based teaching tools, has made access to open educational resources free on its platform.

Under Top Hat’s old pricing structure, students would have paid $26 for one semester to access Top Hat’s online textbooks, 90 percent of which are OER. Now students will be able to access these resources through the Top Hat platform at no cost.

Publishers and ed-tech companies have recently been criticized for charging users to access free OER materials on their proprietary platforms.

Mike Silagadze, co-founder and CEO of Top Hat, said in a press release that the company was committed to making education “more accessible, inclusive and effective.”