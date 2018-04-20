Battery Conviction in Saudi Student's Death

A Minneapolis man was acquitted of murder but convicted of aggravated battery in the October 2016 death of a Saudi Arabian student at the University of Wisconsin Stout, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said that Cullen M. Osburn punched Hussain Saeed Alnahdi in the face outside a pizzeria near campus. Prosecutors said that Osburn did not know Alnahdi, who died the next day in his hospital, but that he had made 50 unanswered phone calls to his girlfriend in which he threatened to beat someone else up if she did not answer. They also said he bragged to a hotel worker about the fight and was seen on surveillance video mimicking the punch. The defense argued that Osburn did not punch Alnahdi and that he had fallen instead.

Osburn faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. Alnahdi was a junior at UW Stout, where he studied business.