New Offensive Video From Syracuse Fraternity

Scott Jaschik
April 23, 2018
Last week, Syracuse University first suspended and then expelled its chapter of Theta Tau after The Daily Orange published video of an initiation ceremony that featured members mocking black, Latino, Jewish and gay people and using slurs about all of them.

Now manyh at the university are outraged over a new video published by The Daily Orange. This one, below, features mock simulated sexual assault of people pretending to have physical and intellectual disabilities.

Kent Syverud, chancellor of Syracuse, on Sunday, issued a statement in which he said the second video was part of the evidence reviewed by the university in deciding to kick out Theta Tau. "The words and behaviors in the second video are appalling and disgusting on many intersecting grounds. They especially offend all Syracuse University holds dear about diversity and inclusion of people with disabilities," said Syverud.

 

