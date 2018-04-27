Senate Confirms Leader for Humanities Endowment

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Jon Parrish Peede (at right) as the 11th chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Since William D. Adams, an appointee of President Obama, stepped down as chairman in May, Peede has been the senior person at the NEH. Advocates for the humanities were pleased with his nomination in March, saying they respected Peede and viewed the nomination as a sign that President Trump recognized that Congress would continue to reject his proposals to kill the endowment.

Peede has experience in the humanities publishing world and in government. He has served as publisher of Virginia Quarterly Review, at the University of Virginia; as literature grants director at the National Endowment for the Arts; as director of communications at Millsaps College; and as an editor at Mercer University Press.