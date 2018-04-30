Print This

Title

Geneticist on Leave from Salk Institute Amid Harassment Allegations

By

Colleen Flaherty
April 30, 2018
Comments
 
 

Inder Verma, a geneticist and cancer researcher at the Salk Institute for Biological Sciences, allegedly sexually harassed women throughout his career, according to Science. Verma denied the claims in a statement, saying he’d never had relationship with or touched colleagues, or “used my position at the Salk Institute to take advantage of others.” But eight women working inside the institute and outside, including a potential faculty recruit, told Science that Verma pinched, groped, forcibly kissed, hit on or made inappropriate comments to them between 1976 and 2016.

Salk put Verma on administrative leave earlier this month. Several of the women have accused Salk of mishandling their complaints against Verma. Salk told Science that when “officials have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by an employee, the Institute has investigated and responded, as appropriate.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not a Magic Number
Cover of "The Procrastination Economy: The Big Business of Downtime" by Ethan Tussey
The Distraction Attraction
Inadvertently Touched by Scandal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

“Be Uncomfortable”: Live from the AACC
Reflections on the ASU Convening on the Future Learning in the Digital Age
Caring for a Sick or Disabled Loved One
Nepotism in the U.S.: Starting to Resemble Ukraine
Subverting That End-of-Semester Exhaustion
Friday Fragments

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top