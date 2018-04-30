Geneticist on Leave from Salk Institute Amid Harassment Allegations

Inder Verma, a geneticist and cancer researcher at the Salk Institute for Biological Sciences, allegedly sexually harassed women throughout his career, according to Science. Verma denied the claims in a statement, saying he’d never had relationship with or touched colleagues, or “used my position at the Salk Institute to take advantage of others.” But eight women working inside the institute and outside, including a potential faculty recruit, told Science that Verma pinched, groped, forcibly kissed, hit on or made inappropriate comments to them between 1976 and 2016.

Salk put Verma on administrative leave earlier this month. Several of the women have accused Salk of mishandling their complaints against Verma. Salk told Science that when “officials have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by an employee, the Institute has investigated and responded, as appropriate.”