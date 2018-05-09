White House Spending Cuts Would Hit AmeriCorps Funding, Preserve Student Aid

A $15 billion package of proposed spending cuts released by the White House Tuesday would leave student aid and campus-based research untouched.

The proposed spending cuts, known as rescissions, would rescind $150 million in funds from the National Service Trust, which provides awards to eligible AmeriCorps volunteers. The Trump administration said those cuts would not affect the operations of the agency and that its current balance more than covers the amount needed for educational awards in fiscal year 2018.

The rescission package comes just over a month after President Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the government running through September. Unlike other spending bills, the proposed cuts can be pushed through both chambers of Congress without a potential filibuster in the Senate.