Print This

Title

Proposed Federal Rule Making on 'Innovation' and Aid

By

Paul Fain
May 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of Education plans to hold a negotiated rule-making session aimed at changing regulations for federal aid eligibility to try to "promote greater access for students to high-quality, innovative programs," according to a Wednesday posting from the Office of Management and Budget.

The posting's brief description of the proposed rule making said it would include a focus on the "credit hour, competency-based education, direct assessment programs and regular and substantive interaction between faculty and students in the delivery of distance education programs."

With such a broad mandate, experts said the session could go in several directions. And while the department can make changes in each area, other tweaks would require congressional action. In coming weeks Inside Higher Ed will attempt to report on the department's plans for those regulations.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Cat in the Acknowledgments Page
Higher Ed’s Role in Addressing School Violence
Can Higher Ed Change America’s Negative View?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mammals In Space
11 Hours of Pure Enjoyment with Lawrence Wright's 'God Save Texas’
Full Circle
4 questions for Rice's Joshua Eyler
OER and Dual Enrollment
Disabled in Grad School: Flexibility

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top