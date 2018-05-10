Proposed Federal Rule Making on 'Innovation' and Aid

The U.S. Department of Education plans to hold a negotiated rule-making session aimed at changing regulations for federal aid eligibility to try to "promote greater access for students to high-quality, innovative programs," according to a Wednesday posting from the Office of Management and Budget.

The posting's brief description of the proposed rule making said it would include a focus on the "credit hour, competency-based education, direct assessment programs and regular and substantive interaction between faculty and students in the delivery of distance education programs."

With such a broad mandate, experts said the session could go in several directions. And while the department can make changes in each area, other tweaks would require congressional action. In coming weeks Inside Higher Ed will attempt to report on the department's plans for those regulations.