Biola President's Commencement Dance
May 11, 2018
In a commencement season in which one university is being criticized for limiting celebrations during graduation ceremonies, Biola University's president mixed things up a bit at his institution's ceremony. President Barry H. Corey did a dance while presenting a diploma to one graduate, who happened to be his daughter, Ella, who was in on the planning. The song is "Soulful Strut," from the film The Parent Trap:
