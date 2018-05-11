Print This

Title

Biola President's Commencement Dance

By

Scott Jaschik
May 11, 2018
Comments
 
 

In a commencement season in which one university is being criticized for limiting celebrations during graduation ceremonies, Biola University's president mixed things up a bit at his institution's ceremony. President Barry H. Corey did a dance while presenting a diploma to one graduate, who happened to be his daughter, Ella, who was in on the planning. The song is "Soulful Strut," from the film The Parent Trap:

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Pay What You Want
The Cat in the Acknowledgments Page
Higher Ed’s Role in Addressing School Violence

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Review of 'What School Could Be'
Friday Fragments
'A Thirsty Land' Is a Great Book for Campus Water Scarcity Nerds
Alt-Ac Roundup
Mammals In Space
11 Hours of Pure Enjoyment with Lawrence Wright's 'God Save Texas’

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top