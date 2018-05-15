Print This

'No Confidence' Vote for UMass President

Colleen Flaherty
May 15, 2018
The Faculty Senate at the University of Massachusetts at Boston voted “no confidence” in Marty Meehan, president of the state university system, and the system’s Board of Trustees Monday, MassLive reported. At issue is the system’s recent decision to acquire Mount Ida College and make it part of the UMass campus at Amherst. Faculty members at Boston reportedly feel that the acquisition will set up a rivalry between the system’s Boston and Amherst campuses at a time when the Boston campus is experiencing budget woes.

"Leadership requires making decisions even when they aren't popular with everyone," Meehan said in a statement. "While I respect the faculty's passion for UMass Boston and its mission, I maintain that UMass-Amherst expanding co-op and experiential learning opportunities for its students will not negatively impact UMass-Boston.”

