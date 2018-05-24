Print This

#YouAreWelcomeHere Scholarships

Elizabeth Redden
May 24, 2018
Nine U.S. colleges and universities have agreed to start a national scholarship program for international students in what organizers are billing as a next iteration of the #YouAreWelcomeHere campaign. 

The #YouAreWecomeHere campaign emerged after the election of President Trump as a social media campaign intended to send a welcoming message to international students. Now organizers of the campaign are asking universities to consider attaching dollars to the sentiment for a scholarship campaign of the same name to launch in fall 2019.

Temple University is organizing the scholarship campaign, which the university said it is starting along with Concordia College, in Minnesota, Eastern Michigan University, James Madison University, the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Purdue University Northwest, Seattle University, Shoreline Community College, and Western New England University.

Other colleges interested in participating in the campaign can find more information here. Participating institutions commit to offering an annual, renewable scholarship covering a minimum of 50 percent of the recipient's tuition. 

 

 

