Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Curbing Climate Change

By

Scott Jaschik
May 29, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Jeffrey Raven discusses the need to design cities for a warmer climate. More information on the Academic Minute may be found here. And if you missed Monday's Academic Minute on juveniles and the prison system because of the holiday, you can find it here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Social Media as a Weapon
to Harass Women Academics
Posterity Applies a Disinfectant
I am the Very Model of a Pundit Academical

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Where Should History Go?
'The Happiness Curve' Explains Why Academics in Their 40s Are So Miserable
Job Market Memorandum

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top