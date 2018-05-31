Walmart to Offer Debt-Free Degrees to Employees

Walmart employees will soon be able to earn degrees in business or supply-chain management for as little as $1 a day.

In partnership with education platform Guild Education, Walmart will offer its 1.4 million employees access to subsidized associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. Employees will also be able to convert completed job training into college credit.

The degrees will be offered online through the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University -- nonprofit institutions that already work with Guild Education and employers such as Chipotle, Lowe’s and Lyft.

“Walmart is making a significant investment in its workforce that will not just help the company, but help shift how our society moves towards more affordable and accessible pathways for individuals to be recognized and rewarded for their work-based skills and knowledge,” Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of the Lumina Foundation, said in a press release.

Lumina will be evaluating the initiative to research and measure its impact and effectiveness.

This is not the first time that Walmart has partnered with universities to offer education opportunities to its employees. The company teamed up with the American Public University System in 2010.