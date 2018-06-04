Print This

10% of Jobs Eliminated at Fontbonne

Scott Jaschik
June 4, 2018
Fontbonne University, in Missouri, has announced layoffs of 27 employees took place last week, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. That represents about 10 percent of all employees. Officials said that no tenure-track faculty members lost their jobs and that only a few layoffs involved academic positions. Enrollment, currently just under 1,400, is down several hundred from a few years go.

