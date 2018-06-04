Belmont to Sell Campus of Recently Acquired Neighbor

Belmont University is moving quickly to sell the campus of O'More College of Design, which it struck a deal with in February to house on its own campus, The Tennessean reported.

Belmont and O'More jointly announced in February that the design college would move its roughly 150 students and its operations to Belmont, about 20 miles away in Nashville, Tenn. No money exchanged hands, but Belmont acquired O'More's assets and liabilities; the seven-acre campus was among the former.

University officials told The Tennessean that "several" parties had expressed interest in O'More's campus to the south of Nashville, but that there was no timeline on a sale.