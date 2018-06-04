No-Confidence Vote at Catholic U of America

A faculty group at the Catholic University of America voted no confidence in President John Garvey and Provost Andrew Abela last week, according to the National Catholic Reporter. The Faculty Assembly vote tally regarding Garvey was 62 to 0 with one abstention. The vote of no confidence in Abela was 63 to 0, with two abstentions. (The assembly is distinct from the official Academic Senate, of which Abela is part.)

The assembly then launched a broader vote of full-time faculty online. Some 78 percent of voters reportedly expressed no confidence in the president, and 76 percent voted no confidence in the provost. Responses numbered 225, out of 448 eligible faculty members.

Tension between the faculty and the administration is rooted in a cost-cutting initiative called Academic Renewal, announced in March, according to the Reporter. The proposal reportedly involved eliminating 35 faculty positions, some tenured, through layoffs and buyouts. A spokesperson for the university said that the Academic Senate was involved in drafting the renewal plan. A final draft of the plan does not include an earlier reference to eliminating tenured faculty jobs.