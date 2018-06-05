Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Open Textbooks

By

Doug Lederman
June 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part one of our series on the cost of textbooks, Tanya Grosz, assistant professor of English at the University of Northwestern St. Paul, explores how open textbooks can help students make their dollar go further. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Campus Politics and the English Language
Higher Education in the Postdegree Era
Theory in Revolt Now Thunders

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

So Long, SAT Essay. Don't Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out
Tsundoku, or, The Book Pile
Forced to Slack?
On Not Calling the Cops
Should Go Without Saying, But…
The Believably Bleak Future of ’Theory of Bastards'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top