Facebook Adds Community Colleges to Program

Facebook announced Friday that it plans to train one million people and small-business owners across the United States by 2020 so they will have the digital skills needed to find new jobs, advance from their current positions or run their companies online.

The announcement came with news that two Boston-area community colleges are the latest to join the social media company in offering a digital marketing certificate program that will use Facebook's curriculum.

Bunker Hill and Roxbury Community Colleges are joining Des Moines Area Community College, Central New Mexico Community College and Greenville Technical College in offering Facebook's curriculum. At least 15 more colleges are expected to be announced later this year, and Facebook is encouraging other two-year colleges to reach out to them for partnerships.

"Selecting community colleges to get this work done is an important message," said Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill, via email. "We are grateful to be part of Facebook's commitment to providing digital skills training to the digital economy in today's workplace."

Bunker Hill will be looking at using the Facebook curriculum to offer a certificate program, noncredit offerings, boot camps and competency-based learning.

"When people get the opportunity to get the training they need, they can get great jobs," said Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, who announced the company's plans during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Meeting in Boston. "It's up to us to help provide the training."