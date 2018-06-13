Print This

Title

Professor's 'Alternative Facts' Investigated

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

William Patterson University is reviewing allegations that a professor of sociology taught conspiracy theories, according to northjersey.com. The professor, Clyde Magarelli, allegedly said during a course on social problems last semester that Nazi secret police only engaged in torture during the “last part” of World War II, that Irish people were the first slaves in the U.S. and that the moon landing was faked because it is impossible to wave a flag there. A student recorded some of Magarelli’s comments and shared them on Twitter. Magarelli did not respond to a request for comment. "A review of this matter is underway to determine what action may be warranted," Mary Beth Zeman, university spokesperson, said via email.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Re-Bound?
What’s Wrong With
the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act
Creating a Culture of Cronyism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

7 Ways Performance Reviews Are Misaligned With Learning Science
When Did We Decide to Make Parenthood So Expensive?
Calibrating Your Summer Speed: STEM Edition
Higher Ed Innovation Roundup 6.11.18
The Evolving Faculty Profile at Research-Centered Universities in Chile
An Act of Academic Self-Preservation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top