Professor's 'Alternative Facts' Investigated

William Patterson University is reviewing allegations that a professor of sociology taught conspiracy theories, according to northjersey.com. The professor, Clyde Magarelli, allegedly said during a course on social problems last semester that Nazi secret police only engaged in torture during the “last part” of World War II, that Irish people were the first slaves in the U.S. and that the moon landing was faked because it is impossible to wave a flag there. A student recorded some of Magarelli’s comments and shared them on Twitter. Magarelli did not respond to a request for comment. "A review of this matter is underway to determine what action may be warranted," Mary Beth Zeman, university spokesperson, said via email.