Arizona Community College Cuts Football

Pima County Community College officials are cutting the institution's football program, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The team will play their final season this year.

The Maricopa County Community College District announced earlier this year that it would eliminate football programs at Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa and Glendale Colleges in 2019.

Pima is also cutting two of the four golf and tennis programs at the college.

Maricopa and Pima are two of the largest community college districts in the state, and in 2015 the Arizona Legislature and governor completely cut state support to both institutions.