Print This

Title

Arizona Community College Cuts Football

By

Ashley A. Smith
June 15, 2018
Comments
 
 

Pima County Community College officials are cutting the institution's football program, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The team will play their final season this year.

The Maricopa County Community College District announced earlier this year that it would eliminate football programs at Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa and Glendale Colleges in 2019.

Pima is also cutting two of the four golf and tennis programs at the college.

Maricopa and Pima are two of the largest community college districts in the state, and in 2015 the Arizona Legislature and governor completely cut state support to both institutions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Crown of Creation
An Inside Look at Why Accreditation Works
Colleges Re-Bound?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ed-Tech That Makes Me Want to Scream
Friday Fragments
The Non-Academic Creative Professionals in My Family Are Not Worried About Their Jobs
Preparing for Life After Graduate School
Cool It
Where the Guys Aren’t

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top