Dartmouth Professor Accused of Misconduct Retires

Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon announced Thursday that Todd F. Heatherton, one of three professors of psychological and brain sciences accused of sexual misconduct, will retire. That’s following an investigation that resulted in his dean’s recommendation that he be terminated. Dartmouth has not entered into separation or non-disclosure agreements with Heatherton or offered him a severance payment, Hanlon said, adding that Heatherton “will continue to be prohibited from entering campus property or from attending any Dartmouth-sponsored events, no matter where they are held.”

Heatherton, who is alleged to have groped several women, has been on sabbatical. His accused colleagues, William Kelley and Paul Whalen, remain on paid leave with restricted access to campus. Disciplinary recommendations in those cases are now under review by Dartmouth’s Council on Academic Freedom and Responsibility. Heatheron said in a statement that he retired, effective immediately, “because I thought it best for my family, the institution, and the graduate students involved. I acknowledge that I acted unprofessionally in public at conferences while intoxicated. I offer a humble and sincere apology to anyone affected by my actions.”