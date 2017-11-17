Allegations in Dartmouth Harassment Case

Dartmouth College confirmed last month that it is investigating three professors in relation to harassment claims, all of whom are on paid leave with restricted access to campus. A criminal investigation is also under way. Now a former Dartmouth professor says she reported one of those professors to the college for sexual harassment 15 years earlier, according to New Hampshire Public Radio. Jennifer Groh, a professor in Dartmouth's psychological and brain sciences program from 1997 until about a decade ago, recently wrote to Dartmouth about the incident. Her note, which has since been shared online, says that Groh in 2002 touched a student’s breasts while telling her she was doing her work poorly. The student allegedly confided in Groh, who shared it with an associate dean.

It remains unclear what action Dartmouth took in the case, if any, Groh wrote in her letter, adding, “I hope that the current investigation will consider not only the present case but also whether a different approach in 2002 would have prevented it.” Heatherton’s attorneys said in a statement that their client “is confident that he has not violated any written policy of Dartmouth, including policies relating to sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.” Heatherington reportedly told Slate, “If I touched her as she described, all I can say is that I am profoundly sorry.” Diana Lawrence, college spokesperson, said, “At the heart of our ongoing investigations is an extensive fact-finding process led by an experienced external investigator.” She added, ”We appreciate hearing from Groh about her experience and encourage anyone with additional information about the allegations to reach out to us, the New Hampshire State Police, or the attorney general’s office."