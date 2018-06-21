Reports: Trump Administration May Propose Merging Education, Labor Departments

The Trump administration may release as early as today a proposal to combine the Education Department and Department of Labor, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The planned proposal is part of a broader government reorganization plan in the works at the administration and led by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney.

Combining the two agencies though would require Congressional approval and past attempts to eliminate the Department of Education have failed to win serious support among lawmakers.

The reported proposal also follows the release of an ambitious reorganization plan by the Education Department earlier this year that would include collapsing multiple units with higher ed functions into one office.