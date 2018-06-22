Print This

Embattled Community College President Gets Contract Extension

Ashley A. Smith
June 22, 2018
Frederick Community College's Board of Trustees approved a contract extension Tuesday for President Elizabeth Burmaster until 2023, despite the college's faculty association voting no confidence in her in May.

Other employee groups at the Maryland college issued a letter to the board accusing Burmaster of creating a hostile work environment. They've accused Burmaster of allegedly threatening and belittling employees.

Burmaster has been at the college since 2014, and her current contract expires in 2022.

"The President and the Board of Trustees are immensely proud of the achievements that have occurred at FCC during the past four years," the board wrote in a joint statement. Burmaster's office released the same statement in response to faculty complaints.

