U Michigan Lecturers Win Big Raises in Tentative Contract

Colleen Flaherty
June 26, 2018
The American Federation of Teachers-affiliated lecturers’ union for the University of Michigan’s campuses at Flint, Ann Arbor and Dearborn reached a tentative contract agreement that includes substantial increases for minimum pay and equity adjustments depending on length of service. 

By the end of the third year of the agreement, entry-level lecturers’ pay will increase by $16,500, or 48 percent in Ann Arbor; $13,700, or 50 percent, in Flint; and $12,700, or 50 percent, in Dearborn, the union announced. Current lecturers will get annual base pay raises ranging from $3,000 to $12,000. Lecturers currently earning over $80,000 per year will receive a combination of base increases and lump-sum payments.

University retirement contributions for lecturers also will increase, and lecturers now have access to health care and new job security protections. Dues-paying union members will vote on the contract agreement in July. The union and the university had been negotiating a contract since October, with the union authorizing and then holding off on a planned strike over protracted negotiations this spring.

