Print This

Title

Academic Minute: ACL Surgeries

By

Doug Lederman
June 28, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri week, James Cook, professor in orthopedic surgery at Missouri's School of Medicine, describes how a new technique could lead to a more active lifestyle for those with repaired ACLs in their knees. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Avoid a Federal Investigation
Anti-Semitism After Charlottesville
Scholars or Spies?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Janus, Faced
3 Depressing Conclusions from Reading 'Energy and Civilization' and 'Energy: A Human History’
'Implicated'
7 questions for the CEO of Emeritus
Access Means More than Abundance
Internationalization Hubs: India and China Compared

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top