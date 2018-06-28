Print This

Title

Education Dept. Tentatively Approves DeVry Sale

By

Ashley A. Smith
June 28, 2018
Comments
 
 

U.S. Department of Education officials sent a letter to DeVry University's parent company, Adtalem Global Education Inc., saying they don't foresee any impediment to the proposed ownership transfer of the for-profit university to Cogswell Capital LLC. Cogswell is the owner of Cogswell College, a private California-based for-profit institution.

In the letter, the department also outlined conditions for DeVry's continued participation in the federal financial aid program, including maintaining an existing line of credit on file with the department, compliance with prior settlement agreements and limiting the number of new programs that the university can add.

The transfer still requires approval from DeVry's accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Avoid a Federal Investigation
Anti-Semitism After Charlottesville
Scholars or Spies?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Janus, Faced
3 Depressing Conclusions from Reading 'Energy and Civilization' and 'Energy: A Human History’
'Implicated'
7 questions for the CEO of Emeritus
Access Means More than Abundance
Internationalization Hubs: India and China Compared

College Pages

  • DeVry University

    • What Others Are Reading

    • Viewed
    • Past:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    Back to Top