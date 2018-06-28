Print This

Title

Watermark Adds Digital Measures to Network

By

Doug Lederman
June 28, 2018
Comments
 
 

Watermark, the assessment company that arose from the merger last year of Taskstream, TK20 and LiveText, has agreed to fold Digital Measures (and its faculty reporting tool Activity Insight) into its business.

Digital Measures, based in Wisconsin, was founded in 1999 and works with 350 colleges and universities.

Hundreds of colleges use Watermark's eportfolio and other assessment products. (Note: Quad Partners, which is an investor in Inside Higher Ed, is also a part owner of Watermark.)

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Avoid a Federal Investigation
Anti-Semitism After Charlottesville
Scholars or Spies?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Janus, Faced
3 Depressing Conclusions from Reading 'Energy and Civilization' and 'Energy: A Human History’
'Implicated'
7 questions for the CEO of Emeritus
Access Means More than Abundance
Internationalization Hubs: India and China Compared

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top