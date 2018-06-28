Watermark Adds Digital Measures to Network

Watermark, the assessment company that arose from the merger last year of Taskstream, TK20 and LiveText, has agreed to fold Digital Measures (and its faculty reporting tool Activity Insight) into its business.

Digital Measures, based in Wisconsin, was founded in 1999 and works with 350 colleges and universities.

Hundreds of colleges use Watermark's eportfolio and other assessment products. (Note: Quad Partners, which is an investor in Inside Higher Ed, is also a part owner of Watermark.)