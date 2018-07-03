Accreditor Removes N.J. Community College From Probation

Essex County College, a two-year institution located in Newark, N.J., has exited probationary status with its accreditor, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Late last year the accreditor placed Essex on probation over concerns about its leadership, governance and institutional resources. The college had struggled with presidential turnover, was facing federal and state investigations, and later cut 34 jobs.

But Middle States, a regional accreditor, last month reaffirmed Essex's full accreditation and lifted the probation.

“I want to thank the students that entrusted us with their education,” Anthony E. Munroe, the college's president, said in a written statement. “Never was the quality of the education provided at ECC called into question by Middle States. I am appreciative of our dedicated faculty and staff for working tirelessly in fulfilling our mission. And, I want to thank the Board of Trustees for believing in, and supporting, my leadership of Essex County College at such a time as this.”