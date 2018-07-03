Dream Center to End Enrollments at 30 Campuses

The nonprofit organization that took over scores of colleges from the Education Management Corp. chain of for-profit colleges has decided to end enrollments at 30 of those campuses, according to an email circulated Monday to employees of the Dream Center Education Holdings.

The Dream Center announced last year that it would purchase more than 100 campuses enrolling 65,000 students from Education Management, one of several transitions of formerly large for-profit colleges into nonprofit entities over the last two years. On Friday, EDMC, as the former company is known, filed for bankruptcy in federal court.

Local newspapers in North Carolina reported last week that Dream Center would close three campuses in the state, but the changes are much broader. Below are the affected Dream Center campuses: