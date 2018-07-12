Print This

Title

Dixie State Reinstates Professor Accused of Gossiping

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

Ken Peterson, a professor of music at Dixie State University who was terminated earlier this year for alleged violations of university confidentiality policies, will be reinstated, following a Utah System of Higher Education decision in his favor, the St. George News reported. “The matter has been resolved and I will be returning to my teaching position,” Peterson said in a statement. “I don’t have the words to adequately express my gratitude for the outpouring of support I’ve received from my friends, students, fellow faculty, and the community.”

A university spokesperson said that Dixie State “wholeheartedly supports this decision, and we look forward to working with Peterson again.” University policies and procedures “exist to provide a structured process and ensure fairness to and protection of faculty members throughout appeals,” she added.

Peterson and another professor of music, Glenn Webb, were terminated last semester for allegedly discussing the tenure bid of a colleague in their department. The university accused the two professors of serious violations of university ethics rules. But the professors’ many supporters said termination should be reserved for the most serious of offenses, not gossip. A faculty review board also has recommended that Webb be reinstated, but the state university system has not yet weighed in on his appeal.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Read Every Day While You Can
Can Michigan State Recover and Chart
a New Path for Higher Education?
Why We Must Balance Emotion and Intellect

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thin Budgets in 30 Days
Marketing Influences Everything
Watching the NYTimes 'The Fourth Estate' Documentary through Higher Ed Eyes
The Four-Body Problem
5 Misconceptions About Online Program Management Providers
Shared Governance and Preordained Outcomes

College Pages

  • Dixie State University

    • What Others Are Reading

    • Viewed
    • Past:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    Back to Top