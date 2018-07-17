Senate Confirms Trump Nominee for Career Education

The Senate on Monday confirmed the nomination of Scott Stump, the White House pick for assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education.

Stump is an executive at learning services firm Vivayic Inc. Previously, he worked for the Colorado Community College System, where he served as assistant provost of career and technical education. Career training groups praised the nomination of Stump when it was announced in May.

Senator Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate education committee, said he looked forward to working with Stump to implement an update to the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

"As the Perkins CTE Act makes its way through Congress and eventually to the president’s desk, I look forward to working with Mr. Stump as he takes on this role at the Department of Education, where he will oversee programs in connection to community colleges, CTE and literacy and education for adults," Alexander said.