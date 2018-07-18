Print This

Analysis of Colleges on Tuition Assistance for Service Members

Ashley A. Smith
July 18, 2018
The Military Times released a list of the top 50 U.S. colleges and universities that allow the greatest numbers of service members to participate in tuition assistance. The analysis of 2017 data released Monday by the U.S. Departments of Defense and Homeland Security ranked for-profit American Public Education, which is the parent company of American Military University, as the top institution for providing tuition assistance to 45,765 active-duty students.

The University System of Maryland was in second place for providing 29,768 active-duty students with tuition assistance.

Top 10 institutions included:

  1. American Public Education
  2. University System of Maryland
  3. Bridgepoint Education, the parent company of Ashford University
  4. Central Texas College
  5. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
  6. Columbia Southern Education Group, the parent company of Columbia Southern University and Waldorf University
  7. Excelsior College
  8. Liberty University
  9. Kaplan University
  10. Park University

 

