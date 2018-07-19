Print This

Non-Tenure-Track Fordham Instructors Win Big Raises

Colleen Flaherty
July 19, 2018
Fordham University’s adjunct and full-time, non-tenure-track faculty union voted to ratify their first contract, they announced Wednesday. (An earlier agreement was tentative.) The union, which represents 800 instructors and is affiliated with Service Employees International Union, says the three-year deal provides adjunct faculty members with raises of up to 90 percent, with the majority of adjuncts earning between $7,000 and $8,000 per course by the end of the contract. The new minimum annual salary for full-timers is $64,000, an increase of about $14,000 per year for some of the lowest-paid instructors.

Bob Howe, university spokesperson, said Fordham is “pleased to have reached this significant agreement.” Better pay, greater security and “greater integration into the university community are not only better for our faculty, but for the students they teach and for the university as a whole,” he said.

