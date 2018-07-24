Report: Former Wayne State Journalism Professor Harassed and Retaliated Against Women

Jack Lessenberry, former director of Wayne State University’s journalism program, came on to female students, retaliated against them when they didn’t reciprocate and made out with one woman in his car and office, according to an external investigation obtained by Deadline Detroit through an open records request. Lessenberry, a political analyst, resigned in May from his post at Michigan Radio after Deadline Detroit ran a story called “Jack Lessenberry’s Long History of Questionable Behavior with Women,” written by 2004 Wayne State journalism graduates. Wayne State initiated its outside review of Lessenberry’s conduct around the same time. The outside review, prepared by Tara E. Mahoney, a Detroit attorney, recommended dismissal. But Lessenberry, who was already suspended, resigned from his professorship last month.

Mahoney's interviews with students and faculty members reportedly revealed a pattern of Lessenberry having “pet” or “favorite” students, whom he showered with unwanted attention. He told female students that they were attractive, touched or hugged others, and had a “passionate relationship” with one, according to the report. Lessenberry also allegedly wrote comments such as, “I wish I could love you” on students’ assignments. "Some day I shall kiss you; the jail time will be worth it,” and “You know you mesmerize me, and I could get lost in you,” he wrote to one student, according to emails included in the report. Some students said he spoke poorly of them to other professors or outside professionals, or threatened to reduce their grades when they did not respond to his advances. Some also said they stopped wearing nice clothes or makeup to class to avoid being noticed and found ways to avoid having to hug him, such holding books in their arms. The independent report also says that Lessenberry corresponded with a high school student in the early 2000s, calling her his “muse.”

"It would be prudent to review reporting requirements with all faculty to ensure they are aware of proper steps that must be taken if a student shares information that could be a policy violation," reads the report, which notes that students previously shared their concerns with other faculty members.

Lessenberry has denied the claims against him, saying it's difficult to defend himself against anonymous allegations. “My reputation has been shredded, and that has plainly made some people gleeful, but I do not intend to wallow in this,” he said on Facebook. “I am sincerely sorry if I offended anyone; I never meant to, and many -- most -- of the allegations were completely false. I do know that I helped many people, women and men, launch their careers, and will always be happy about that.”