Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Thanatechnology

By

Doug Lederman
July 25, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Carla Sofka, professor of social work at Siena, explores how grieving has changed in a connected world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Call for Bipartisanship in Higher Education
Accountability for All Colleges
4 Strategies for Teaching Wisdom Today

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Some Hidden Rules of Administration
Career Advice: Write
The Problems of Real-Time Feedback in Teaching Writing
Parking, Revisited
Communicating Change
Will Tomorrow's College Students Not Know How to Use Physical Keyboards?

College Pages

  • Siena College

    • What Others Are Reading

    • Viewed
    • Past:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    Back to Top