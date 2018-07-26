California Community Colleges Reach Transfer Agreement With Private Institutions

The California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office announced Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities that guarantees community college students acceptance to 36 private, nonprofit, four-year institutions through the Associate Degree for Transfer pathway program.

The degree program streamlines transfers between community colleges and four-year institutions. The participating four-year institutions include Mills College, Pepperdine University and Whittier College.

The transfer program has guaranteed acceptance to four-year institutions in the California State University system since 2011. The community colleges entered a similar agreement with the University of California system in April.

Last year about 8,100 students from the two-year system transferred to a private, four-year institution in the state, according to data from the chancellor's office.

“Projections from the Public Policy Institute of California say the state will by 2030 have a shortage of 1.1 million workers holding a bachelor’s degree needed to meet workforce demands,” California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said in a news release. “The Associate Degree for Transfer program is vital to our economy, and we are proud to work with the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities in providing our students additional opportunities to further their education and help guarantee their chances of achieving upward social mobility.”