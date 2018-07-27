Print This

Title

Levine to Step Down at Woodrow Wilson

By

Scott Jaschik
July 27, 2018
Comments
 
 

Arthur Levine announced Thursday that he will step down next year as president of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. In that role for the last 12 years, and in a prior role as president of Teachers College, Columbia University, Levine has led numerous efforts to improve the preparation of teachers.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Mediated Mind
in the Rearview Mirror
Confucius Institutes:
Academic Malware and Cold Warfare
A Call for Bipartisanship in Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Robot Burger Makers and Adaptive Learning Platforms
Something is Wrong
Why We Shouldn't Embrace the Genetics of Education
One Foot in Each World
Higher Ed Fragility and the Surprising Story of Best Buy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top