Academic Minute: Crowdfunding

Doug Lederman
July 31, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of American University Week, Krista Tuomi, an assistant professor at American's school of international service, discusses the pitfalls of relying on crowdfunding for cash. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

