Unusually Large Gift for Philosophy at UCLA

While $20 million gifts for business or medical schools are common, they are rare for philosophy departments, where seven-figure gifts are generally considered exceptional. In January, philosophy scholars cheered a $75 million gift to the philosophy program at Johns Hopkins University. And on Monday, the University of California, Los Angeles announced a $25 million gift for the humanities, of which $20 million will support the philosophy department. A statement on the department's website said in part: "This gift will have a profound, positive impact on our ability to generate leading philosophical research and offer a world-class education in philosophy for undergraduates and graduate students alike. It will allow us to recruit and support the best students from around the country and the world, to provide substantial new support for faculty research, and to enrich our undergraduate curriculum. We also look forward to richer offerings of talks, colloquia, and conferences and to hosting a wide array of distinguished visitors throughout the year."

The gift is part of UCLA's $4.2 billion fund-raising campaign. For updates on college fund-raising campaigns, see a new Inside Higher Ed database.