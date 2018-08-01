Print This

Title

Report: Gainful Employment Repeal Would Cost $4.7B

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
August 1, 2018
Comments
 
 

A repeal of the Obama administration's gainful-employment rule would cost $4.7 billion over 10 years, according to an Education Department cost analysis, Politico reported this week.

Much of that spending would be driven by Pell Grants that would otherwise be denied to programs -- most of them at for-profit institutions -- that would fail to meet accountability standards if the rule was left in place. One in 10 vocational programs assessed under the rule last year failed the gainful-employment standards; of the failing programs, 98 percent were at for-profits.

The Education Department has not yet released a proposed overhaul of the Obama regulation. But multiple news outlets have reported that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to eliminate the rule and, in its place, offer more data on program-level outcomes at all higher ed institutions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Common Messages
in Our Commencement Speeches
Brett Kavanaugh Is a Great Professor. So What?
The Mediated Mind
in the Rearview Mirror

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

OPM Specialization
Arne Duncan Has a Good Idea on Teacher Training
Do the Giant Scissors Actually Cut?
Responsible Freedoms
Top 3 Elements of an Award-Winning Website Redesign
Driverless Cars and Directionless Politics

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top