Academic Minute: We Have Protested -- Now What?

By

Doug Lederman
August 2, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of American University Week, Anna Amirkhanyan, an associate professor in American's department of public administration and policy, discusses what to do after the protest ends. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

