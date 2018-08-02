Print This

Islamic State Kills Former Admissions Officer

Scott Jaschik
August 2, 2018
The Islamic State has taken credit for killing four people bicycling through Tajikistan, one of whom was a former admissions officer at Georgetown University, The Washington Post reported. Lauren Geoghegan, the former admissions officer, was killed along with her husband. They had left their Washington jobs to bike around the world.

Charles Deacon, dean of admissions at Georgetown, issued this statement: “We are heartbroken to hear of Lauren’s passing in this devastating tragedy and have expressed our deepest condolences to her family. Lauren was a valued colleague and dear friend to many at Georgetown and an overall treasured member of our community.”

