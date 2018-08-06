Michigan Union Will Fight Instructor's Termination

The University of Michigan’s non-tenure-track faculty union is fighting the termination of a longtime senior lecturer in English at the Ann Arbor campus, MLive reported. The American Federation of Teachers-affiliated union says that the lecturer, John Rubadeau, received a termination letter citing his interactions with colleagues just one year into his five-year contract. The union says that amounts to a violation of the contract, as his termination appears to have nothing to do with his strong teaching record. Rubadeau declined to comment, citing the legal nature of his case.

Rubadeau reportedly was investigated and cleared of sexual harassment allegations within the last year. Kirsten Herold, vice president of the Lecturers' Employee Organization, described her colleague as "eccentric" and "unorthodox" but "well regarded" as a teacher. He’s dyed his beard green for St. Patrick’s Day, for example, and has been known on campus to use profanity in his classroom. Herold told MLive that Rubadeau also corrected himself regarding concerns about his attitude toward students who prefer non-binary gender pronouns.

Rick Fitzgerald, university spokesperson, declined comment on Rubadeau’s specific case but said that Michigan generally takes the termination "of any employee very seriously and in each case these matters are carefully considered."